CLYDE - Beatrice Ann Swick, 83, passed away on Thursday (August 6, 2020) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.



Services will be private. Interment in St. Johns Cemetery in Clyde.



Memorials in her name may be made to the Wayne County Humane Society,1475 County House Rd., Lyons, New York 14489



Mrs. Swick was born on June 26, 1937 in Lyons, N.Y. the daughter of the late Michael and Grace Smith Salerno. Bea worked for GE in Clyde then in their Auburn facility.



She is survived by two children Richard Swick Jr. of Clyde and Sandra (Donald) Ewing of Elba; three grandchildren Michael, Amanda and Brian Ewing; one great-grandson, Joshua; brothers Richard Salerno, Peter (Linda) Salerno, Paul (Kay) Salerno; sisters Janice Cinquegrana, Joyce Everhart, Mary Little, Polly (Roger) Arliss, Kathy Johnson, Debra (James) Sanford; brothers-in-law Ralph (Virginia) Swick, Gary (Marilyn) Swick; sister-in-law, Dorothy Swick; many nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her husband, Richard Swick Sr.; her parents Michael and Grace Smith Salerno; brothers Michael "Skippy", Robert, Santo "Sammy", Thomas; sister, Sylvia Peone; brothers-in-law Richard Peone, Anthony Cinquegrana, Bert Everhart, Robert Johnson and Edward Swick.



Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store