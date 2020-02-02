Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-3255
Service
To be announced at a later date
Service
To be announced at a later date
Service
To be announced at a later date
Resources
More Obituaries for Beatrice Phillips
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beatrice M. Phillips


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Beatrice M. Phillips Obituary
CLIFTON SPRINGS/NEWARK – Beatrice M. Phillips, 92, died Tuesday (January 28, 2020) at the Vienna Gardens in Phelps.

A Memorial service and celebration of life will be announced for a later date.

Memorials, in her name, may be made to either St. John's Episcopal Church, 32 East Main Street, Clifton Springs, New York 14432 or the Clifton Springs Library, 4 Railroad Avenue, Clifton Springs, New York 14432.

Beatrice was born in Buffalo on April 27, 1927, the daughter of the late Oscar and Jesse Sheard Lange. She was a member of the St. John's Episcopal Church and volunteered with their women's origination. She had also been active with the Eastern Star, Newark Garden Club and the Red Hat Society. Beatrice had worked a few years at the Newark Development Center. Before that, she was busy raising her ten children. Beatrice enjoyed life and her family. She loved to make them gifts and also was an avid reader.

She is survived by children Thomas of Sodus, Patricia (Bernard) Pulver of Canandaigua, Pamela Phillips of Newark, David, (Betsy) of Manchester, Suzanne Phillips of Newark and Jeffrey (Patty) of Albuquerque, N.M.; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandson; two daughter-in-laws Patricia and Josie Phillips; a son-in-law, Frank All; many nieces and nephews.

Beatrice was predeceased by her husband, Robert in 2000; children Robert Jr., Michael, Sharon All and Patrick; siblings Robert Lange, Edith Lory and Eleanor LaFrance.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Feb. 2 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beatrice's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now