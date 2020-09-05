1/
Beatrice O'Connor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Beatrice's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
PENN YAN - Beatrice O'Connor, age 88, of Penn Yan, N.Y., formerly from Binghamton, N.Y., passed peacefully at Keuka Comfort Care Home surrounded by her daughter, Valerie Brechko, and the Keuka Comfort "Angels" after a long battle with cancer.

Funeral arrangements will be private due to COVID 19.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Keuka Comfort Care Home (KCCH), PO Box 107, Penn Yan, N.Y. 14527. KCCH is a nonprofit care home, dedicated to helping families and patients with the end of life passage. KCCH is funded wholly by donations.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Sep. 5 to Sep. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.
102 East Main Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
(315) 536-3355
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 4, 2020
I love you Grandma. We will all miss you.
Carly O'Connor
Grandchild
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved