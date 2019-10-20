|
|
CLYDE – Beauford Scott, 74, passed away on Wednesday (October 16, 2019) at Newark Wayne Community Hospital.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday (October 22) at the Baris Funeral Home, 87 W. Genesee St. in Clyde. A funeral service will be held following calling hours at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with the Pastor James Booth officiating. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery.
Mr. Scott is survived by his eight children Carmela Scott of Florida, Beauford Scott Jr. of Florida, Anthony Hall of Lyons, Tony Scott of Florida, Tysean (Chelsey Manning) Harris of Lyons, Lavar (Anitra) Harris of Clyde, Tavaris (Kristen) Harris of Farmington and Antoine Harris of Clyde; many grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren; four brothers Norman Jr., Henry, Dwayne and Rubin Scott; two sisters Shirley Knowles and Karen Peggy Scott.
He was predeceased by his parents Norman Sr. and Virginia Scott ;and his partner, Elaine Darlene Harris.
Arrangements entrusted to Baris Funeral Home
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019