GENEVA - Benjamin Rocco Spina, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (May 6, 2020), at Geneva General Hospital.
In honoring the rules of social distancing, there will be no public calling hours. A funeral service will be private. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum.
Benjamin was born on December 9, 1928, in Geneva, N.Y. and was the son of the late John and Mary (Ventura) Spina. He was a Korean War Veteran and served his country in the United States Army from 1950 to 1953. Benjamin worked as a plumber and retired from the Seneca Army Depot. He enjoyed watching the N.Y. Yankees and could fix anything with Duct Tape. Benjamin was a member of the American Legion and St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church.
He is survived by his son, Steve of Geneva; daughter, Stefanie (Steven) Brown of Ariz.
Benjamin was predeceased by his wife, Gretel; and sister, Dolores Spina.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 10 to May 14, 2020.