Benjamin Rocco Spina
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Benjamin's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GENEVA - Benjamin Rocco Spina, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday (May 6, 2020), at Geneva General Hospital.

In honoring the rules of social distancing, there will be no public calling hours. A funeral service will be private. Entombment will be in St. Mary's Mausoleum.

Benjamin was born on December 9, 1928, in Geneva, N.Y. and was the son of the late John and Mary (Ventura) Spina. He was a Korean War Veteran and served his country in the United States Army from 1950 to 1953. Benjamin worked as a plumber and retired from the Seneca Army Depot. He enjoyed watching the N.Y. Yankees and could fix anything with Duct Tape. Benjamin was a member of the American Legion and St. Francis De Sales Catholic Church.

He is survived by his son, Steve of Geneva; daughter, Stefanie (Steven) Brown of Ariz.

Benjamin was predeceased by his wife, Gretel; and sister, Dolores Spina.

Online condolences for the family may be expressed at www.palmfh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 10 to May 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Palmisano-Mull Funeral Home LLC
28 Genesee Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-6613
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved