PENN YAN – Benny Lee Fulkrod, 80, of Penn Yan peacefully passed away with his family by his side on March 11, 2020 at The Homestead.
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. at Weldon's Funeral Home on Saturday (March 14).
Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday (March 16) at Weldon's funeral home. Burial Service to follow in City Hill Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Benny's honor may be made to the Penn Yan School District FFA 305 Court Street Penn Yan, NY 14527 or the Ontario-Yates Hospice 756 Pre Emption Rd Geneva, NY 14456
Benny was born July, 26, 1939 to Hazel and Hayes Fulkrod at Penn Yan. Benny went to Country School in Penn Yan. Benny was a member of the Benton Fire Department for many years. He was a forever farmer. Benny also sold Dekalb seed corn for 30 years.
Benny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Bunn Fulkrod. He is also survived by his children Ruth Hamm, Benny (Johanna) Fulkrod Jr, Tina (Doug) Dailey; his grandchildren Annmarie Ormsby, Amanda (Ryan) Martinez, Allison (Nicholas) Babiack, Joseph (Christina) Casterline, Benjamin (Kristin) Fulkrod, Nicolas Fulkrod, Caleb Fulkrod, Ahren Albee. Benny also has many great grandchildren that he loved dearly. Benny's extended family includes Betty (Dave) Oliver, John (Beverly) Bunn, and Mabel Mason. Benny also has many nieces and nephews.
Benny is predeceased by his parents; and his brothers Warren, Victor, Thomas, John, Allan, Albert, and Bruce.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020