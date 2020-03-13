Home

POWERED BY

Services
Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.
102 East Main Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
(315) 536-3355
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.
102 East Main Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
View Map
Calling hours
Saturday, Mar. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.
102 East Main Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
View Map
Memorial service
Monday, Mar. 16, 2020
10:00 AM
Weldon Funeral Home, Inc.
102 East Main Street
Penn Yan, NY 14527
View Map

Benny Lee Fulkrod

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Benny Lee Fulkrod Obituary
PENN YAN – Benny Lee Fulkrod, 80, of Penn Yan peacefully passed away with his family by his side on March 11, 2020 at The Homestead.

Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. and from 5 to 8 p.m. at Weldon's Funeral Home on Saturday (March 14).

Memorial Service will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday (March 16) at Weldon's funeral home. Burial Service to follow in City Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Benny's honor may be made to the Penn Yan School District FFA 305 Court Street Penn Yan, NY 14527 or the Ontario-Yates Hospice 756 Pre Emption Rd Geneva, NY 14456

Benny was born July, 26, 1939 to Hazel and Hayes Fulkrod at Penn Yan. Benny went to Country School in Penn Yan. Benny was a member of the Benton Fire Department for many years. He was a forever farmer. Benny also sold Dekalb seed corn for 30 years.

Benny is survived by his wife of 58 years, Mary Bunn Fulkrod. He is also survived by his children Ruth Hamm, Benny (Johanna) Fulkrod Jr, Tina (Doug) Dailey; his grandchildren Annmarie Ormsby, Amanda (Ryan) Martinez, Allison (Nicholas) Babiack, Joseph (Christina) Casterline, Benjamin (Kristin) Fulkrod, Nicolas Fulkrod, Caleb Fulkrod, Ahren Albee. Benny also has many great grandchildren that he loved dearly. Benny's extended family includes Betty (Dave) Oliver, John (Beverly) Bunn, and Mabel Mason. Benny also has many nieces and nephews.

Benny is predeceased by his parents; and his brothers Warren, Victor, Thomas, John, Allan, Albert, and Bruce.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 13 to Mar. 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Benny's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -