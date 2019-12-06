Home

POWERED BY

Services
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
(315) 789-2224
Calling hours
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
181 North Main Street
Geneva, NY 14456
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Berdena Staurowsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Berdena Staurowsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Berdena Staurowsky Obituary
GENEVA – Mrs. Berdena Staurowsky, 81, of Geneva passed away on Wednesday (December 4, 2019) at the Wayne County Nursing Home.

Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday (December 9) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home 181 N. Main St., Geneva.

Funeral Services and burial in Whitney Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.

Berdena was born in Elmira and has been a resident of this area for many years. She worked as a nurse at the Canandaigua VA Hospital and as a caregiver at the Lockland School as well as owner of Sunnyside Retirement Home in Gorham. Family always brought her the most joy as well as traveling with Karl in their motor home. She will be greatly missed by her family as well as by her many friends.

She is survived by her daughters Pamela (Greg) Stearns of Walworth, Denise (Jim) Fultz of Geneva and Theresa (David) Paddock of Fairport; grandchildren Jamie (Peter), Trevor (Samantha) and Jennifer; as well as several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Karl; her mother, Madeline; and sisters Priscilla and Ruth Ann.

For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.colm
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 6 to Dec. 9, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Berdena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Devaney-Bennett Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -