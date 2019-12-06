|
GENEVA – Mrs. Berdena Staurowsky, 81, of Geneva passed away on Wednesday (December 4, 2019) at the Wayne County Nursing Home.
Friends may call from 4 to 6 p.m. on Monday (December 9) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home 181 N. Main St., Geneva.
Funeral Services and burial in Whitney Cemetery will be at the convenience of the family.
Berdena was born in Elmira and has been a resident of this area for many years. She worked as a nurse at the Canandaigua VA Hospital and as a caregiver at the Lockland School as well as owner of Sunnyside Retirement Home in Gorham. Family always brought her the most joy as well as traveling with Karl in their motor home. She will be greatly missed by her family as well as by her many friends.
She is survived by her daughters Pamela (Greg) Stearns of Walworth, Denise (Jim) Fultz of Geneva and Theresa (David) Paddock of Fairport; grandchildren Jamie (Peter), Trevor (Samantha) and Jennifer; as well as several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Karl; her mother, Madeline; and sisters Priscilla and Ruth Ann.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.colm
