ORLEANS – Bernard C. DeRuyter, age 87, passed away at home on Sunday (October 13, 2019).
Calling hours will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. on Friday (October 18) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main St., Clifton Springs. Funeral services will immediately follow at 7 p.m. Burial will be in St. Agnes Cemetery.
Bernard was born April 9, 1932 in Waterloo, the son of the late Leo and Ruth DeRuyter. He grew up on the family farm. Bernard worked for Mobil Chemical for 35 years. He was an avid deer hunter and fisherman. Bernard enjoyed bowling, playing dartball and euchre. He also liked going out for coffee with friends. But most important to Bernard was his family.
Bernard will be sadly missed by his children Charlie (Sharon), Kenneth (Nancy), James, John, Patricia, Jean, Joseph, Thomas and Betty (Bruce); numerous grandchildren; many great-grandchildren; brother, Carl (Emily) DeRuyter; and significant other, Gail Keyser.
Bernard is predeceased by his parents Leo and Ruth; wife, Shirley; and brother, Levern.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 16 to Oct. 18, 2019