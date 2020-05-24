GENEVA - Bernard E. Leisenring, age 87, of Geneva passed away on Friday (May 22, 2020) at Geneva General Hospital.There will be no prior calling hours. Private funeral services will be held at the McGuigan & Bero Funeral Home. The Rev. Thomas P. Mull will officiate. Burial will be in Oak Lawn Cemetery.Memorial contributions may be made to the Hydrant Hose Company 79 Geneva Street Geneva, NY 14456.Bernard was born on March 14, 1933 in Geneva the son of the late Emick and Frances (Schuffler) Leisenring. He graduated from Geneva High School and served in the US Marines during the Korean War.He worked for many years at the American Can Company and retired from the Seneca Army Depot. Bernie continued working part time for several years as a Crossing Guard, working the Washington St. and West St. intersection.Bernie was a member of the Winnek post 396 American Legion and enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren.He is survived by his wife, Marie; son, Craig (Stacey) Leisenring of Geneva; grandchildren, Michael (Bethany Comuso) Leisenring, Caeley Crawford and Mackenzie Leisenring.Bernie was predeceased by his parents; and his sister, Mildred Leisenring.For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit;