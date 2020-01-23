|
|
PENN YAN – Bernice E. Thompson, of Penn Yan, N.Y., passed away unexpectedly on Friday (January 17, 2020) with her friend and companion, Howard Watts near her.
In accordance with Bernice's wishes, there will be no calling hours. A Catholic Mass, followed by a celebration of life, will be held later this year at the families' convenience.
Donations may be made to the Yates County Humane Society in her name.
Bernice Edith Carroll was the only child of the late Edward Joseph and Edith Cecelia (Glick) Carroll. She was born on March 25, 1935 in Irondequoit, Monroe, N.Y. She graduated from Irondequoit High School in 1953. She would then go on to The Highland Hospital School of Nursing in Rochester, N.Y. in September 1953 (graduated 1956) to pursue a career in Nursing. It was there she met her husband, Norbert Paul Thompson, of Pulteney, N.Y. They were married on New Year's Eve, 1955 and moved to Penn Yan, N.Y. She went on to work for Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Hospital in Penn Yan in 1957. She went back to school at Keuka College and earned her Bachelors of Science in Nursing and graduated Suma Cum Laude in 1985. She worked at S&S Hospital until her retirement on February 28, 1999, after 41 years of service! Through her battle with ALS she stayed positive and renewed her nursing license in December 2018! She was a dedicated nurse and caregiver.
She was a member of St. Michael's Church in Penn Yan, NY. Until her illness made her too weak, she served communion to parishioners who were not able to leave their homes and go to church. She was a devout Catholic who read the bible and continued to pray daily until she passed.
Bernice and Norbert had three children Michael E. Thompson, Ronald J. Thompson (Cindy J.), Cindy Lu Thompson (Skip Del Rossa); four grandchildren Sean R. Thompson (Dao), Christopher D. Thompson (Mandy McClelland), David M. Monroe, Molly K. Monroe (Dante De Paz); one great-grandchild, on the way; and her faithful companion, Pounder, the family German shepherd, who was a great comfort to her after her husband passed away.
She is predeceased by her husband, Norbert; her son, Michael; and her faithful companion, Pounder.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 23 to Jan. 27, 2020