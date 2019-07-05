Guest Book View Sign Service Information Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home 103 Maple Court Newark , NY 14513 (315)-331-2125 Calling hours 10:00 AM - 12:00 PM Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home 103 Maple Court Newark , NY 14513 View Map Funeral service 12:00 PM Schulz-Pusateri Funeral Home 103 Maple Court Newark , NY 14513 View Map Burial 3:30 PM East Palmyra Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary





Friends may call from 10 a.m. to noon on Monday (July 15) at the Schulz- Pusateri Funeral Home 103 Maple Court, Newark.



A funeral service will follow at 12 noon at the funeral home. Burial will follow at 3:30 p.m. in the East Palmyra Cemetery.



In lieu of flowers please consider memorial contributions to either the Laurel House Comfort Care Home in Newark, or the Eastern Star (Richards Chapter in Marion)



Bernice was born on March 8, 1932 to Hazel (Ganze) and Harry Humbert in Lyons, N.Y. Bernice was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in Newark, she worked in the business office and the switchboard at Newark Wayne Community Hospital for over 30 years, meals on Wheels for over 30 tears, RSVP-Lyons over four years, a member of East Palmyra Fire Department Ladies Auxiliary and a member of Eastern Star (Richards Chapter in Marion) for 50 years.



She is survived her sons Scott (Jayne) Young, David (Julia) Young, and Timothy (Kimberly) Young; her grandchildren Laurabeth (Ronald) Kirsop, Nicole Marie (Ryan) Cummings, Zachary, Joshua, Nathan, Michael, and Jason Young; great-grandchildren Arthur and Clara Fern Kirsop, and Rogan and Lillian Rose Cummings. She is also survived by her brother, Luther (Doris) Humbert of Williamson; and sister-in-law, Ellen Rich of Marion.



Bernice was predeceased by her loving husband, Glenn Young, in 2008; sister-in-law, Jane MacPherson in 2019; and many dear friends.



Words can not express our gratitude for loving care and compassion given to her during her stay at the Laurel House.



