SOUTH BUTLER/SAVANNAH - Bernice M McWharf passed away on Monday (September 28, 2020) at the Wayne County Nursing Home.



Please join the family for a graveside service at 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday (September 30) in Huron Evergreen Cemetery.



Please consider memorials to the Wayne County Office of Aging and Youth, 1519 Nye Rd. Lyons, NY 14489.



She is survived by her daughter, Tammie McWharf; son, Randy McWharf; as well as several nieces and nephews.



Bernice was predeceased by her husband, Robert McWharf; parents Cleon and Mary Stoughtenger Briggs; and brothers Lyman, Bernard and Ernest Briggs.

