LOCK BERLIN/LYONS – Bessie Lee (Miller) Husner, on December 23, 2019 at Wayne County Nursing Home, has gone to join those that she loved and missed, that are now with her savior. We know she is smiling and watching over those who are left behind.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday (December 27) at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St, Lyons.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday (December 28) at the funeral home with burial at South Lyons Cemetery, Lyons, N.Y.
She was born April 10 1929, Stover, Trap Hill, W.V. to Burrell John Miller and Anna Laura (Rorrer) Miller, Stover, W.V. She was an avid bowler who is now bowling with her mates in heaven and opening tickets at Heaven's VFW. She enjoyed playing Eucher with her in-laws on Saturday and having the annual birthday celebration in April in Lock Berlin. If you showed up on a Sunday, there was always enough to feed all who came to her home in Lock Berlin. Her passions in life were her children, nieces and nephews. With 16 brothers and sisters and 13 brothers and sisters-in-law, there were a lot of them and each was loved and remembered on every birthday, Christmas and marriage.
Her flower and vegetable gardens were the talk of the town, she would spend hours canning the fruits of her labors from the garden. If a person was in need, of anything, she would do without to provide for them. Her smile and warm heart will be sorely missed. She was employed by Hickock Mfg, then later at Jackson & Perkins, finally retiring from Garlock MFG of Palmyra, N.Y. She was a life member of VFW Post 5092 Women's Auxiliary & American Legion Post 227 both of Lyons, N.Y., and most recently Newark American Legion Auxiliary.
She is survived by her son, John Earl (Carol) Husner of Aurora, Colo.; daughter, Judith Marie (Robert) Harford of San Antonio, Texas; grandchildren Doreen Husner, David Harford, and Paul Harford; great-grandchildren McKenna, Maci, Joren, Jaden and Jensen; and one great-great-grandson, Bodhi Xen Tomas; brother-in-law, Harry "Jug" (Betty) Husner of Sodus; sister-in-law, Betty Moody of Spring Lake, N.C.; many, many nieces and nephews around the country whom she loved as only an aunt could.
She was predeceased by her husband of 53 years, Roy Earl Husner, Lyons, N.Y. (1924-2000); daughter, Laura Lee Husner, Lyons, N.Y. (1951-1951); son, Floyd Eugene Husner, Lyons, N.Y. (1954-1954); son, Samuel Roy Husner of Fairville, N.Y. (1955-2019); mother, Anna Lee Rorrer-Miller Glen Daniel, W.V. (1887-1957); father, Burrell John Miller, Glen Daniel, W.V. (18976-1958); half-brother, Arnett Elder Miller, Shady Springs, W.V. (1900 - 1987); half-sister, Becky Miller, Glen Daniel, W.V. (1901-1901); half-sister, Icie Miller, Raleigh, W.V. (1902 to 1903); half-sister, Opal Marie Miller-Bradford, Rock Creek, W.V. (1903 - 1978); half-sister, Ocie Bell Miller-Massey, Raleigh, W.V. (1906 -1995); half-sister, Mathel Pearl Miller-Odell, W.V. (1908 - 1990); sister, Elsie Mae Miller-Alderman-Sauls, Glen Daniel, W.V. (1911 - 2006); sister, Elma Miller, Glen Daniel, W.V. (1912 - 1915); sister, Onita Genevivie McMillion, Raleigh, W.V. (1919 - 1977); sister, Ruth Margaret Lineberry, Beckley, W.V. (1923 - 1996); sister, Esta Marie Pettry, St Albans, W.V. (1925 - 2008); brother, Chester Robert Miller, Cleveland, O.H. (1914 - 1997); brother, Don Raymond Miller, Toledo, O.H. (1916-2007); brother, Lomer Walter Miller, Middlesex, N.J. (1917 -1985); brother, Warren Gamaliel Harding Miller, Beckley, W.V. (1921 - 2002); brother, James Lee Miller, Glen Daniel, W.V. (1927 - 2007).
Arrangements by Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, Lyons N.Y.
Visit www.pusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 25 to Dec. 28, 2019