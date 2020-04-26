|
GENEVA - Beth Elaine Finzar Pope, 67, lost her battle with breast cancer Friday (March 13,2020) at her home in La Jolla, Calif. surrounded by loved ones.
Burial services will be held April 28, 2020 in Sorrento Valley, California.
Beth was born on August 21, 1952 in Geneva, New York, graduating from Geneva High School in 1970.
Beth moved to Hermosa Beach, California where she modeled for several boutiques. She later returned to Geneva to work as an assistant to a local contractor while studying Criminal Justice at CCFL. Beth later moved to Boston to study Marketing at the University of Massachusetts. It was there she met Ralph Pope. They were married in New York City in 1983. Their daughter, Katie, was born in 1992.
Beth had a successful career in marketing and actively raised funds for many charities especially for our veterans. She grew up surrounded by music and it continued to be a passion throughout her life. For the past 15 years, she worked diligently promoting and managing the career of her friend, well-known jazz guitarist Melvin Taylor.
Beth will be remembered for her gentle spirit, fun-loving sense of humor, and compassion for others. Her daughter Katie was the light of her life.
She cherished her many friends and family, was a devoted wife, mother, daughter, sister, friend and a guardian angel to all those she held dear.
Beth is survived by her husband, Ralph Pope; daughter, Katherine (Katie) Pope; sister, Lyn (Joe) Perry; aunt, Beverly DeSio; aunt, Audrey Fetterolf; nine cousins; and her dear friend, Melvin Taylor.
She was predeceased by her parents John and Bettie Finzar; and her two brothers John D. Finzar and Jan R. Finzar.
Beth was a rare human being. Beautiful inside and out. With her passing, our hearts are broken.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 26 to Apr. 30, 2020