WATERLOO - Beth Gantz, 55, passed away, unexpectedly, (Tuesday April 23, 2019) at Geneva General Hospital.



In keeping with Beth's wishes, there will be no public calling hours or service. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family.



Because of Beth's love of her cats; the family request memorial contributions be directed to Beverly's Animal Shelter, 50 East River Street, Waterloo.



Beth was born in Geneva the daughter of the late Robert and Olive (Cornwell) Gantz. She was a 1982 graduate of Waterloo High School and worked at K-Mart in Geneva until it closed (19 Years).



She is survived by her brothers Bruce Alan Gantz and Robert Clayton Fellows; sister, Joan Alice Gantz; nephews Nicholas and Casey Gantz, whom she adored; several aunts, uncles and cousins. Beth will be greatly missed by her family and Cats.