Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-3255
Calling hours
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
View Map
Service
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 East Miller Street
Newark, NY
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Bethany Congdon
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bethany Congdon


1948 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bethany Congdon Obituary
NEWARK/CANANDAIGUA-Bethany Congdon, died on Thursday (August 1, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. on Monday (August 5) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark with a funeral service following at 7 p.m. A graveside burial service will be at 10 a.m on Tuesday in the Forestville Cemetery, Forestville New York.

Ms. Congdon was born on September 12, 1948 in Forestville, the daughter of the late Roy and Georgia (Crowell) Congdon. She graduated from Forestville High School in 1966 and, as a single parent raising her two children, she continued her education and graduated from SUNY Brockport in 1993. Bethany retired from FLDDSO in 2005 where she worked for over 37 years. She was an avid reader, crafter and lover of Christmas.

She will be dearly missed by her daughter, Myriah Habeeb of Fort Washington, Md. and a son, Joshan and Kristina (Polson) Habeeb of Fort Mill, S.C..; two grandchildren Kellen and Willow Habeeb; a brother, Kevin Congdon of Rochester; several nieces and nephews and dear friends.

Bethany was predeceased by her sister, Kay Panek and brother, Kenneth Congdon.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 4 to Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bethany's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now