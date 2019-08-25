Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
Memorial service
Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Ovid Federated Church
Betty A. Hathaway


1956 - 2019
Betty A. Hathaway, 63, passed away at home on August 19, 2019. She was born August 17, 1956, the daughter of the late George and Ruth (Grant) Wegner.

A Memorial Service will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday (August 27) at the Ovid Federated Church.

Betty graduated from South Seneca Central School and married Hampton M. Hathaway. She worked for Cayuga Ridge Nursing Home as a nurse's aide for a number of years.

She cherished time with her children and grandchildren, Betty was lovingly dedicated to her family.

She will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved her. Betty is survived by her husband, Hampton Hathaway of Interlaken; her daughters Jessica (Buddy) Weber of Interlaken and Caroline McMillen of Interlaken; her grandchildren Cristian McMillen, Joshua Weber, Billie McMillen and Chloe Weber; and her siblings Kathy (Mark) Jackson of Interlaken, Robert (Debbie) Wegner of Trumansburg, Lana Wegner of Ovid and Karen Peterson of Shippensburg, Penn.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her sister, Debbie Wegner.

For additional information, please contact Covert Funeral Home at 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 25 to Aug. 27, 2019
