LYONS/GENEVA - Betty A. Hunt, 86, of 1529 Nye Rd. Lyons earned her wings on Friday (November 27, 2020).
There will be no calling hours and a Spring Family Reunion and Service are being planned in her honor.
Betty was born on January 9, 1934 in Geneva where she resided most of her life. A friend, advisor and loved one to many. She enjoyed hosting large holiday meals & family gatherings. While living at the Geneva Senior Citizen high rise on Exchange St., it was her joy & pleasure to provide Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners to not only her family, but to anyone in the building who desired to attend.
Decades of living the good farmers wife life provided her with many skills, talents and the opportunity to provide her children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews with fresh air fun and woodland adventures. She was creative, artistic and fearless. Betty was not afraid to speak a truth or tell a little white lie to save someone from defeat.
She was a scrabble master (a skill learned from her mother) and she never lost. Cards, crosswords, puzzles, painting and ceramics were also on her resume' as well as sewing and baking.
Betty was an all-around gem and a gift to each of us. Her last remaining years at Wayne County Nursing Home provided her with joyful times. She managed the greeting card stations on each floor and was a member/voice for the kitchen staff and menu choices. She met loving and caring new friends and aids throughout her years at the "Hotel" and at home. Especially remembered are Whitney, Lisa and Tina.
She is survived by three daughters Janet Wagner, Joyce (Ron) Baley and Melissa (Mike Slaby) DePauw; two sons Bruce (Laura) Hunt and Thomas (Angelita) Hunt; grandchildren Lee Ann DePauw, Schuyler (Kasandra) DePauw, Katie (John) Boles, Susana Renteria, Jennifer (Jason) Major, Ron (Lisa) Baley, Charlotte (Eric) Slate and Cindy (Marcus) Driscoll; great-grandchildren Justin, Kirsty, Daisy, Keith, Nathan, Timothy, Thomas, Tristan, Joaquin, Emiliano, Leon and Aiden; brother, Richard (Madeleine) Conway; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Donald and Bonnie Hunt; nieces and nephews Christine Hansen, Peter (Tom) Conway, James (Raquel) Conway, Tina (Thad) Peake, Tammy (Richard) Crooke, Alan, Jeff and Dennis Hunt, Michelle and Michael Hunt; as well as many younger nieces and nephews.
Betty was predeceased by her parents Arthur Jack Conway and Anna Marie Gurba; her husband, Elwood H. Hunt; brother, James (Debbie) Conway; niece, Marie Marshall; brother and sister-in-law Charles and June Conway; brother-in-law and sister-in-law Robert and Shirley Hunt
As Betty often said, "I am wonderfully and fearfully made." Psalm 139:14 Greet each new day as a blessing, happy and eager to be alive.
For tributes and condolences to the family, please visit www.mcguiganberofuneralhome.com