Betty A. Knapp of Trumansburg, formally of Florida and Texas, passed away in her sleep at Cayuga Ridge Nursing Home on February 21, 2020, at the age of 93.
A Memorial Gathering will be held in the summer of 2020.
The family asks those that would like to make a contribution in Betty's memory to kindly consider the , PO Box 758541, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8541 or the American Diabetes Association, PO Box 15829, Arlington, VA 22215.
Betty was born in Waterloo on October 8, 1926, a daughter of the late Ernest and Ruth (Cottrell) Brownell. A caregiver at heart, Betty worked as a health care aide for several nursing homes as well as private in-home care. She also never hesitated to drop anything to care for a family member or friend whenever they were in need. Betty loved spending time with her family and was known to drive across the country, well into her 80's to visit her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. She even obtained her passport after retirement to visit family in Spain. While living in Florida, Betty spent as much time as possible walking on the beach enjoying the sunshine, water and developing the "Sanibel Stoop" looking for the perfect sea shells for her collection. Betty also enjoyed driving on roads-less-traveled wherever she lived or was visiting; and there were few roads she didn't explore.
Betty is survived by five loving children Joyce Knapp of Interlaken, N.Y., Charles (Dawna) Knapp of Lake Alfred, Fla., Carol (Dane) Hendrix of Trumansburg N.Y., Daniel (Donya) Knapp of Spring, Texas and Elizabeth Knapp of Llano, Texas; grandchildren David Knapp, Marsha Covert, Karen Knapp, Mike Knapp, Don Eva, Dane Hendrix II, Jenn Cronin, Kristen Kelly, Kyle Knapp, Justin Frank and Kasey Frank; many great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, George C. Knapp, in 1984; sisters Lucille Bingham, Susan Rickerson, and Judy Garrett; brother, Clarence Brownell; special daughter-in-law, Patricia Knapp; granddaughters Sherri Nye and Cheri Knapp; and dear friend, Bea.
The family would like to extend their deepest appreciation to the staff at Cayuga Ridge for the care and compassion shown to Betty over the past 3 years.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2020