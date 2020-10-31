1/
Betty and Rondald E. Howlett
NEWARK - Ronald E. Howlett, 86, died on June 23, 2019 and Betty Howlett, 84, died on August 11, 2020

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday (November 7) at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, New York. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.

Memorial contributions, in their names, may be made to St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, NY 14513

Betty and Ron are survived by two sons Brent (Jane) of Canton, Mich. and Bart of Magnolia, Texas; three grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 31 to Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Michael Church
Funeral services provided by
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
3153313255
