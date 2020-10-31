NEWARK - Ronald E. Howlett, 86, died on June 23, 2019 and Betty Howlett, 84, died on August 11, 2020A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday (November 7) at St. Michael Church, 401 S. Main St., Newark, New York. Burial will be in Newark Cemetery.Memorial contributions, in their names, may be made to St. Michael Church, 401 South Main Street, Newark, NY 14513Betty and Ron are survived by two sons Brent (Jane) of Canton, Mich. and Bart of Magnolia, Texas; three grandchildren; and several great-grandchildren.