1/
Betty Boughton
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Betty's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
NEWARK – Betty Boughton, 84, died Wednesday (August 12, 2020) at Clifton Springs Hospital.

Friends may call from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. on Monday (August 17) at the Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home, 127 East Miller Street, Newark. Face masks will be required.

A funeral service will be held at the funeral home at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday (August 18) with the Pastor Bob Parker officiating. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.

Mrs. Boughton was born on May 3, 1936 in Potsdam, N.Y., the daughter of Frank and Rose Sova Casselman. She had worked at the Newark State School before starting a job at Ray-Glo Foods. She retired in 2001.

Betty is survived by four sons Ronald (Wanda) Jr. of Newark, Michael (Audrey) of Newark, Douglas (Jolen) of Newark and Bryan (Laura) of Avon; 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren; a sister, Stella Ward of Geneva; a brother, Merle (Yolanda) Casselman of Newark.

She was predeceased by her husband, Ronald Boughton, Sr. in 1976; six brothers Eugene, Howard, Robert, Kenneth, William and Leon Casselman; a sister, Virginia Clemons.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Aug. 15 to Aug. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
18
Service
11:00 AM
Paul L. Murphy and Sons Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
3153313255
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

2 entries
August 14, 2020
Eternal Friendship Remembrance Bouquet - VASE INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kathleen Hathaway
August 14, 2020
You were an incredible woman and an awesome aunt. The world has lost a beautiful soul, but heaven has gained a jewel. I love you and will remember your wonderful sense of humor and beautiful smile as I grew up. Thank you Aunt Betty for so many precious memories.
Kathy Hathaway
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved