PHELPS/PENN YAN - Betty C. Darrow passed away on May 19, 2020, two days after family members had held a makeshift 101st birthday celebration for her outside the window of her room at the Homestead in Penn Yan.



Due to the current situation a private family burial ceremony will be held in Resthaven Cemetery.



Memorial donations may be made to an animal shelter of one's choice.



Betty Clark Darrow was born on May 17, 1919 in Clifton Springs. She was the only child of Leidinger and Emma Wheaton Clark. Betty graduated from Phelps High School in 1937 and went on to earn a secretarial degree from the Rochester Business Institute. She married Ernest J. Darrow in 1940 and held several secretarial positions while her husband was in the service. Shortly after World War II, she and her husband settled in Phelps and raised a family of three boys. In 1959, Betty became the secretary at the Phelps Elementary School where she enjoyed following the progress of countless young people as they matriculated through the Phelps school system. She retired from that position in 1989.



Betty was active for many years in the Ontario County Democratic Party and the Phelps Historical Society. Following her retirement, she enjoyed traveling and tending to her various cats and dogs. An avid bridge player, Betty was active in local card groups well into her nineties. She loved theater productions and was a RBTL season ticket holder for many years.



Closer to home, she enjoyed attending Midlakes High School performances.



Betty is survived by her sons Stephen (Carol Ann) Darrow of Penn Yan, Richard Darrow of Victor and Rand (Helen) Darrow of Palmyra; as well as seven grandchildren; and two great grandchildren.



She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest J. Darrow in 1962.



Funeral arrangements are being arranged by the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street, Phelps.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store