NEWARK – Betty J. (Allen) Ahrans, 93, passed away on Thursday (March 21, 2019) at Newark-Wayne Community Hospital with her family by her side.
Betty requested that all services be private and at the convenience of her family. Burial will be in East Newark Cemetery.
In memory of Betty, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Humane Society of Wayne County, 1475 County House Road, Lyons, NY 14489.
Betty will be remembered by her daughters Shirley (James) SanAngelo and Jeanna (Stephen) Buisch; son, Jeffrey Ahrans; grandchildren Christopher (Evelyn) Buisch, Matthew (Tina Ebel) Buisch, Jason (Jennifer) Buisch; great-grandchildren Benjamin, Jordan, Ryley, Tanner, Zachary, Leah, Hailey and Hayden; step-grandchildren Mark, Audra, Matthew; several nieces and nephews and her special canine companion, Jill.
Betty was predeceased by husband, Frank Ahrans in 2000; parents Fred and Emma (Hollenbeck) Allen; sisters Evelyn (Bill) Evans, Hazel (Franklin) Swartz, Esther (John) Frantz; brothers Robert and Marion Allen.
