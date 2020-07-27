WOLCOTT/LYONS – Betty J. Helm 86, of Phelps St. died Wednesday (July 22, 2020).
Friends may call from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Monday (August 10) at the Boeheim - Pusateri Funeral Home , 77 William St. Lyons. Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Burial in Butler-Savannah Cemetery.
Betty was born in North Rose on November 20, 1933, daughter of Charles and Marie Wilkison Riggs . She worked 32 years for Xerox in Webster. She had lived in Wolcott.
Betty is survived by a daughter, Linda King of Lyons; two sons Donald Allen of South Butler and Michael (Michelle) Allen of Okeechobee, Fla.; two sisters Trudy and Mary Ruth; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; as well as nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by sons James and Gary Allen.
