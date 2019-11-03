Home

Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
(585) 526-6500
Calling hours
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
12:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home
2583 East Main Street
Gorham, NY 14461
Betty J. King


1931 - 2019
Betty J. King Obituary
REED CORNERS/ CANANDAIGUA – Betty J. King, age 88, died Friday (November 1, 2019).

Friends may call from 12 noon to 2 p.m. on Wednesday (November 6) at the Kenneth J. Perkins Funeral Home in Gorham. A Funeral Service will follow at 2 p.m. Burial will be in Gorham Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to the , 435 E. Henrietta Rd., Rochester, NY 14620.

Betty was born June 13, 1931 in Canandaigua, N.Y. She was the daughter of the late Ivan Hurrin and Ruth Marshall Hurrin. Betty was a member of the Gorham United Methodist Church. She enjoyed crocheting, cross-stitch, cooking, reading and her family. Betty also enjoyed traveling to warm and sunny Florida.

Betty is survived by two sons John (Jackie) King and Gary (Ruth) King; five daughters Ruth (Dennis) Maines, Nancy (Randy) Davis, Gail (Steven) Rippey, Cathy (Paul) Shelanskey and Karen (Emmett Dailey) King; 17 grandchildren; and many great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Shirley Joslyn; two brothers-in-law Jerry King and Bruce King; and several nieces and nephews.

Betty was predeceased by her husband, John L. King, in 1993; by her grandson, Gary Maines, in 2004; and by her two brothers Donald Hurrin and Bernard "Butch" Hurrin.

Please visit www.kenperkinsfuneralhome.com to send a message of condolence to the King family.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 3 to Nov. 5, 2019
