WATERLOO/ LYONS- Betty Jane (Husner) Vanzile , 81, died peacefully on May 18, 2019 at Huntington Nursing Home.
Calling hours will be on Thursday (May 23) at the Boeheim-Pusateri Funeral Home, 77 William St., Lyons, from 11 to 1 p.m.
Memorial contributions may be made to Beverly Animal Shelter, 50 E. River St. Waterloo, N.Y. 13165.
Betty Jane was born in Lyons, N.Y. on December 18, 1937. Betty Jane loved working in her flower garden, her cats, and watching the Price is Right. Betty Jane was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandmother and friend. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with children, grandchildren, family, and friends.
Survived by her sons James McLeod (Arlene Lewis) of Quincy, Fla, and Donald McLeod of Newark, N.Y. and Raymond (Juanita) McLeod of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; her daughter, Laurie (Roger) Olschewske of Wolcott, N.Y.; 11 grandchildren; 36 great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchild; many nieces, nephews and cousins; also, her loving sister, Joyce Clark of Summerville, Ga.
She was predeceased by her parents Edward and Mildred (Ruffle) Husner; brothers Robert, Edwin "Skeets", Eugene and Richard "Dickie"; her sister, Sharon; and husband, Lester Vanzile (September 2, 1995).
Visit wwwpusaterifunerals.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 21 to May 23, 2019