Betty Lee Bowdren
1936 - 2020
CLIFTON SPRINGS - Betty Lee Bowdren, 84, passed away peacefully on Tuesday (September 29, 2020) at FF Thompson Hospital, Canandaigua.

Family and friends are invited to attend graveside services at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday (October 10) in Riverview Cemetery.

Betty was born March 19, 1936 in Beckley, W.V., the daughter of the late John and Frieda Hickman. Betty and her late husband Robert owned and operated the Community Trader for many years. At the age of 81, after 47 years of service, Betty retired from Clifton Springs Hospital and Clinic where she was the Supervisor of Food and Nutrition Services. She loved going to festivals especially the Sauerkraut Festival in Phelps. Betty appeared on the Food Network for her famous sauerkraut dip recipe. She was a loving and caring women that was always there to help anyone in need. Betty was a devoted mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend. She will be sadly missed by all.

Betty is survived by her daughters Janice Marcoccia and Sandra (Emil) Flint; stepdaughter, Karen LaDuca; grandchildren Justin, William, Brent and Michelle; brother, Ronald Hickman; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Betty is predeceased by her husband, Robert Bowdren; son, Jackie Lewis Guilliams; stepson, Brian Bowdren; and grandson, Vesta Lewis Chambers.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, Clifton Springs.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 3 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Riverview Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
R.A. Patrick Funeral Home - Clifton Springs
26 West Main street
Clifton Springs, NY 14432
(315)462-2221
Memories & Condolences
October 2, 2020
My sincerest condolences to Betty's family. I worked many years at CSHC and will always remember her warm smile. Betty was a wonderful lady. RIP, Betty ✝
Kathy Shumway
Friend
October 2, 2020
Aunt Betty, You will always be in our hearts!
Diana Guilliams Hurst
Family
October 2, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
diana hurst
October 2, 2020
Betty will be missed by many friends...
