Betty M. Sincebaugh
1929 - 2020
OVID - Betty M. Sincebaugh, 91, of Ovid passed away at Cayuga Medical Center on Thursday (November 5, 2020).

A Mass will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday (November 11). Prayers of committal will follow in St. James Cemetery in Trumansburg.

The family asks those who wish to make a contribution in Betty's memory, to kindly consider the American Heart Association, 300 5th Avenue, Suite 6 Waltham, MA 02451.

Betty was born on October 17, 1929 and was the last surviving child of George and Mae Putnam. She worked for many years at Willard Psychiatric Center as a housekeeper. Betty enjoyed spending time at home with family and was a master berry picker and pie maker.

Betty is survived by two sons Wayne (Sue) Sincebaugh and Jim Sincebaugh; daughter-in-law, Connie Sincebaugh; five grandchildren Jessica (Stephen) Jones, Eric (Jill) Sincebaugh, James (Mariah Marienfeld) Sincebaugh, Scott (Ryan) Sincebaugh and Mark (Kelly) Sincebaugh; and nine great-grandchildren Salan, Eli, Grace Anne, Wyatt, and Joanna Jones, McKenzie Sincebaugh, and Ben, Landon, and Greysen Sincebaugh.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Harold Sincebaugh in 2005; and sons Donny and Michael Sincebaugh.

For additional information, please call 607-869-3411 or visit www.covertfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 9 to Nov. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Service
11:00 AM
Funeral services provided by
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
