NEWARK - Betty (Perkins) Zimmerman, 76, died on Wednesday (June 26, 2019) at the MM Ewing Continuing Care Center in Canandaigua.



Family and friends may call from 12 to 2 p.m. on Friday (July 5) at the Paul L Murphy & Sons Funeral Home in Newark, N.Y. where a funeral service will follow the calling hours. Burial will be in the South Lyons Cemetery.



Memorial contributions, in her name, may made to a .



Betty was born in Red Creek on March 14, 1943, the daughter of Herman and Iva Pitts Perkins. She married John R. Zimmerman on November 3, 1961 and had three children. John was tragically killed in 1966, leaving Betty to raise their three young children. At the time of his death she did not have a drivers license or a high school diploma. Betty started working at the Newark State School as a ward attendant. She earned her G.E.D. and obtained her drivers license. She attended college courses part time and was promoted to occupational therapy assistant.



She had a kind, loving heart and a smile that would light up a room. She was a wonderful cook and baker. Betty loved crafts, card games, being with her loved ones and friends. Her laughter was contagious. Her greatest joy was being with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Betty is survived by her three children and their spouses ReaAnn and Larry DePauw, John R. and Theresa Zimmerman, II, Brian and Allison Zimmerman; her grandchildren Joe, Alea, Damins, Cassandra, John III, Larissa, Nicole and Justin; 10 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.



She was predeceased by her parents; husband, John; brothers Paul, George, Richard and William and sister, Marilyn.



