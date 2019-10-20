|
|
CLIFTON SPRINGS – Beverley Bowman, formerly of Clifton Springs, New York and Ocala, Florida passed away on Tuesday (October 15, 2019) at the Clifton Springs Hospital Nursing Home.
Friends may call from 1 to 3 p.m. on Wednesday (October 23) at the R.A. Patrick Funeral Home, 26 West Main Street, Clifton Springs. Funeral services will immediately follow at 3 p.m.
Friends may contribute to the Clifton Springs Hospital Nursing Home Activities Fund, the Clifton Springs Hospital Chapel, The or the Phelps-Clifton Springs Community Theater, in Beverley's memory or a charity of their choosing.
Beverley was born July 23, 1935 in Waterloo, N.Y. the daughter of the late John and Mae Bird. She worked at Hobart William Smith College. After leaving Hobart, Beverley spent 21 years working for the Phelps-Clifton Springs School District followed by work with the Romulus School district and Dr. Richard Garnish of Clifton Springs. Beverley was a member and past president of the Phelps-Clifton Springs Community Theater. Beverley loved music and theater. She enjoyed rooting on her favorite baseball team, the Atlanta Braves with her husband. Beverly enjoyed camping with friends and family and traveled often with them. While in Florida she enjoyed line dancing and socializing with family and friends. Beverley also enjoyed playing cards, cooking and traveling with her beloved husband, Ralph. But most important to Beverley was her family. She was a devoted wife, loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister and friend. She will be sadly missed by all.
Beverley is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Ralph Bowman; son, Bruce (Debra) Bowman of Newark; grandchildren Derek (Danielle Pijanowski), Rose and Jenna Bowman both of Buffalo; great-grandchildren Leonardo and Penelope Rose; sisters Diana (Laverne) Weeks and Elizabeth Mastellar; brother, Ronald (Sue) Bird; sister-in-law, Peggy Bird; brother-in-law, Raymond Bowman and his wife, Nancy; sisters-in-law Barbara Bowman and Sandra Bowman; several nieces and nephews; life-long friends James (deceased) and Theresa Ross and family of Phelps, Richard and Janet (deceased) Cottrell and family of Waterloo; and friends Steve and Debra Close of Shortsville.
Beverley is predeceased by her in-laws Roy and Kay Bowman; brother and sister-in-law John and Kay Bird; brother, Gary Bird; brother-in-law, Carl Mastellar; and special friends Curt and Alice Howell. She is also predeceased by Arthur and Wilma Bowman, Albert and Bessie Rescorl, Edward and Doris Gulvin, John Bowman, David Bowman and Hasen Bowman.
The family of Beverley would like to extend a special "Thank You" to Diana Weeks, Debra Bowman, Tina Cahill and Kathy Mastellar for the loving comfort and care that you provided to Beverley. Also, to the staff of the Clifton Springs Hospital Nursing Home for your outstanding care of Beverley. To Debbie Close for your help and assistance at this difficult time.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 20 to Oct. 22, 2019