Beverly "Betsy" Ann (Fitzgerald) Tecca passed away peacefully on April 16, 2019 in Canandaigua N.Y. at F.F. Thompson hospital. She was born March 7, 1951 to Ira Rozelle and Julia Fitzgerald in Auburn N.Y.



Family and friends are invited to call at Miller Funeral and Cremation Services of Victor 301 West Main St. Victor, NY 14564 on Wednesday (April 24, 2019) from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.; where at 12 p.m. her memorial service will be celebrated. Interment Private.



In lieu of flowers donations can be made to House of John 14 Spring St Clifton Springs, NY 14432 in her memory.



She is survived by her two sons Joseph and Mark DiLeo, both of Victor N.Y.; siblings Barbara Jenson of Bradenton Fla., Robert Fitzgerald of Victor N.Y., Brad Fitzgerald of Butler N.Y. and Bonnie Waldron of Syracuse N.Y; five grandchildren Michael, Anna, Jack, Ella and Julia DiLeo, and many nieces and nephews.



Betsy is preceded in death by her brother, Barry Fitzgerald of Port Byron, N.Y., sisters Judy Fitzgerald of Georgetown, Texas and Jane Youngs of Syracuse, N.Y.



301 W Main St

Victor , NY 14564

