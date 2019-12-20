|
|
NEWARK – Beverly B. Case, 85, passed away on Tuesday (December 17, 2019).
Family will greet friends from 1 to 4 p.m. on Sunday (December 22) at Norman L. Waterman Funeral Home, Inc., 124 W. Miller St, Newark.
Beverly's funeral service will be Monday (December 23) at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow her funeral service in East Newark Cemetery.
In memory of Beverly, in lieu of flowers, please consider donations to , 435 E. Henrietta Rod., Rochester, NY 14620, ATTN: Development Office.
Beverly was born the daughter of the late Clarence and Isabelle (Pierson) Freeland on Monday (February 12, 1934) in Webster, N.Y. Beverly worked at several places including Jackson Perkins, Fold-Pak and I.E.C. She also did babysitting for many years. She was a member of the Legion Auxiliary for 40 years and the Seniors for 10 years. She enjoyed crocheting and cross-stitching. Most of all she enjoyed spending time with family and friends.
Beverly will be remembered by her daughter, Connie (James) Turner; sons Steven and Scott (Deborah) Case; grandchildren Kourtney, Sheldon, Seth, Logan, Evan, Melaney Case, Kelly Turner and Erin Pittinaro; great-grandchildren Christopher "CJ" Corter, Liam and James Pittinaro, Eli and Jace Deisenroth; brother-in-law, Bob Boughton; sister, Carol (Edward) Bastian; brother, Harold Freeland.
Beverly was predeceased by husband, Leon; and sister, Betty Boughton.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Dec. 20 to Dec. 23, 2019