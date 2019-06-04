SOUTH CORNING–Beverly H. Scheb, age 92, passed away on Saturday (June 1) at Guthrie Corning Hospital. She was born on July 21, 1926 in Wellsboro, the daughter of Gilbert and Luella Copp Hotalen.
It was Beverly's request that there be no public visitation. A private graveside service will take place at the convenience of the family.
Beverly is survived by her daughter and son-in-law Londa and Jeff Perkins of Maryland; son, Michael Scheb of Geneva; two grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; nieces Carole Beck of Corning, Sheila Kiegler of Corning, Katie Smyers of Lindley, Bonnie Winters of Painted Post, and Jean (Steve) Pym of Painted Post; great-nieces and great-nephews; and special family friend, David Maltby of Corning.
Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Arthur Scheb in 1981; a brother, Gilbert J. Hotalen; and a sister, Joyce Lott.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 4 to June 6, 2019