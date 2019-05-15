Guest Book View Sign Service Information Memorial service 2:00 PM Webster United Church of Christ Congregational 570 Klem Rd. Webster , NY View Map Send Flowers Interment 2:00 PM ork Settlement Cemetery York Settlement Road outside North Rose , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Beverly Lucille Clum, 90, died on December 31, 2018 in her apartment at the Coastal Landing Retirement Community in Brunswick, Maine with her daughters by her side.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday (May 18) at 2 p.m. at the Webster United Church of Christ Congregational, 570 Klem Rd., Webster, NY. Interment will be held on Sunday (May 19) at 2 p.m. at York Settlement Cemetery on York Settlement Road outside North Rose, N.Y.



Memorial donations may be made in Beverly's name to Lollipop Farm (The Humane Society of Greater Rochester), 99 Victor Rd., Fairport, NY, 14450, or the Webster UCC, 570 Klem Rd., Webster, NY, 14580.



Beverly was born to Martha and Harold Sherman in Wolcott, New York on January 9, 1927. She is predeceased by her 4 of her 5 siblings: Marguerite Galloway, Donald Sherman, Hazel Painter, and Nathalie Johnson. She was the only daughter to attend college and graduated from Hartwick College with an Associates Degree in Business. Beverly married Kenneth Clum on September 2, 1950. She worked as an executive secretary at General Electric, in Syracuse, New York, while Ken attended Syracuse University. Linda was born in 1956 and Nancy was born in 1958. Beverly and Kenneth moved to Webster, New York in 1959 where they raised both daughters and lived for the next 58 years on Gravel Road. Beverly was a Home Maker in every sense of the word. First, she was a loving and involved parent for her daughters, she learned to sew to make clothes for her children, she learned to swim to be a protective parent for them; she cooked; she gardened; she painted; she even changed storm windows. She made a Home for her family and she cared for that Home with her many skills and her loving devotion.



Beverly's daughters came of age during the Feminist Movement of the early 70's and they found in their mother a model of an independent, confident, and educated woman who made the world a more beautiful and loving place. In her final days, Beverly was gracious and thoughtful, sweet and occasionally funny. She died as she had lived: caring for those she loved and loved-even now-by those who cared for her. Rest well, Mom.



She is survived by her two daughters Nancy Clum of Brunswick, Maine (wife of Daniel Atkins) and Linda Clum of Chicago, Ill.; and her brother, Burton Sherman of Port Gibson, N.Y.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and (by marriage) grandchildren and great-grandchildren.



Her husband, Kenneth Clum predeceased her on November 2, 2017. Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 15 to May 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Local Obituaries for Finger Lakes Times Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close