GENEVA–Beverly Marchenese, 88, passed away on the morning of June 13, 2019 in the comfort of her home.
Honoring her wishes, there will be no prior calling hours and burial will be held privately in Brookside Cemetery.
Beverly grew up in Seneca Falls, N.Y. with four sisters and three brothers. She was the last surviving child of the late Louis and Florence Zona. She was well known as the fruit stand lady at 'Marchenese Farms" with a gentle soul and a heart of gold.
She always gave so much more than she took.
She is survived by her five children Joe, Nick Jr., Barb, Beth and Sandra; and a special daughter figure, Cindy (#1) Madia; also many grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; and the family pet, Tilly.
She was predeceased by her husband, Nick, Sr.; daughter, Michele; son-in-law, Howard Burgess; granddaughter, Ashley Vincent; and her two german shepherds Chopper and Princess.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from June 19 to June 21, 2019