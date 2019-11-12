|
SENECA FALLS – Beverly V. Salerno, 93, formerly of Gravel Rd., Seneca Falls, N.Y., passed away on Sunday (November 3, 2019) at Huntington Living Center, Waterloo, N.Y.
As per her wishes, there will be no prior calling hours.
Funeral services and burial in St. Columbkille Cemetery, Seneca Falls, will be held for family only.
There will be a celebration of Beverly's Life at 4 p.m. on Sunday (November 17) at Parker's Grille & Tap House, Fall St., Seneca Falls, N.Y.
If desired, contributions may be made to , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Beverly was born in Moravia, N.Y. the daughter of the late Vern and Wanetah (Luther) Adams. She had resided most of her life in Seneca Falls. She and her late husband, Anthony, owned and operated Salerno Farm Supply in Seneca Falls for many years. Bev was a loving mom, grandma and great-grandma. She will be missed by all.
She is survived by one son, Larry (Cindy) Salerno of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; her grandchildren Tara (Josh) Larsen, Bryan (Brittany) Salerno, Anthony (Sarah) Salerno III; her great-grandchildren Noahelle and Faith Larsen, Sophia Hungerford, Brynnslee Salerno, Carson and Devin Salerno; her daughter-in-law, Joni Salerno; along with several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, Beverly was predeceased by her husband, Anthony Salerno Sr.; her son, Anthony Salerno Jr.; her daughter, Vicky Salerno; her grandson, Jacob Salerno; and her sister, Reva Adams.
Arrangements are under the direction of Doran Funeral Home, Seneca Falls, N.Y.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Nov. 12 to Nov. 14, 2019