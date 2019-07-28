|
|
WATERLOO–Blanche M. Spano, 86, of Waterloo, N.Y., passed away into the loving arms of her Savior, Wednesday (July 24, 2019) at Pathway Home of the Finger Lakes, Tyre, N.Y.
Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday (July 29, 2019) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.
The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday (July 30, 2019) at First Presbyterian Church, 42 East Main Street, Waterloo, N.Y. Rev. Anita Milne, pastor of the church, will officiate. Burial will be in Maple Grove Cemetery, Waterloo, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo or Pathway Home, P. O. Box 516, Seneca Falls, NY, 13148.
Blanche was born Oct. 22, 1932, the daughter of Wilder Lunn and Mabel Irene Frost Fellows. She was a1950 graduate of Waterloo High School. Blanche graduated in 1951 from Rochester Business Institute. Graduating from Rochester Business Institute, she was employed one year with the Seneca Army Depot. She then moved to NYC, where she was employed at Heffner Insurance Company. Blanche later returned to the Finger Lakes area to work at Sampson Air Force Base, until it closed. Later she was employed for many years with Evans Chemetics, until she retired in 1998. She was a longtime active member of First Presbyterian Church of Waterloo and served as one of the Elders for the church.
She is survived by her children Joel (Valerie) Spano of Macedon, N.Y., Toni (Brian) DiGiovanni of Waterloo, N.Y., David Spano of Waterloo, N.Y., and Jay (Sheryl) Spano of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; grandchildren Michael Spano, Joseph DiGiovanni, Jacob DiGiovanni, Joseph (Crystal) Clark, Shawn Clark, Aaron (Louissa Claure) Spano, Kara Spano, and Dominic Spano; one great-grandson, Rowan; two special nieces Patricia Wilson and Nancy Burden; many great-nieces; and great-nephews.
Blanche was predeceased by her husband, Anthony J. Spano; sisters Peg Caswell and Josephine Fellows; brother, C. Chester Fellows; and granddaughter, Jayna DiGiovanni.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from July 28 to July 30, 2019