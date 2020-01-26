|
GENEVA – Bob "Bobbo" Principio, who always had a smile on his face and soon made everyone around him smile, died unexpectedly Tuesday at his home.
Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday (January 28) at the DeVaney-Bennett Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will take place at 10 a.m. Wednesday (January 29) at St. Stephen's Church.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to 7B Recreation, Canandaigua VA, Attn: Voluntary Services, 400 Fort Hill Ave., Canandaigua, NY 14424 (payable to the Canandaigua VA).
Born, Robert Andrew Principio, in Fort Polk, La., Bob was 39 years old and soon would have been the life of the party at his 40th birthday party.
A graduate of Geneva High School, he earned a Licensed Practical Nurse certificate at Wayne-Finger Lakes BOCES. Renowned for his ability to put patients at ease in difficult times, Bob worked for Finger Lakes Health and most recently at the Canandaigua VA Medical Center. The veterans there were his friends as well as his patients.
Bob had a zest for living life to the fullest and he was never happier than when he was spending time with the love of his life, Katie, and their beloved kids Addie and Jake. He always said all he ever wanted was to be a dad (with the possible exception of professional golfer). He loved his kids and the feeling was mutual.
Whether it was playing with his buddies or his dad and brother, Bob was at home and happy on the golf course. He played in the golf league at Big Oak Golf Course with his long-time friend and golf partner, Brodie McLaughlin. The smile on his face was big when his golf score was in the 70s, but his smile was especially big the day he got his hole in one on Number 7 at Big Oak with a 9 iron.
He is survived by his wife, Katie; his daughter, Adeline Mae; his son, Jake; his parents Bill and Sharon Principio of Geneva; his brother, Steve (Lisa) Principio of Hall; his sisters Shari (Michael) Scobee of Newman, Ga., Kimberly Merville of Geneva and Gina Evans of Cary, N.C.; and several aunts, uncles and cousins.
For those wishing to write a note of condolence, please visit www.devaneybennettfh.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 26 to Jan. 28, 2020