GENEVA/PLANTATION, Fla. – Bonita "Bonnie" Carney, age 78 of Geneva, N.Y., died unexpectedly on February 24 at Westside Regional Hospital, Plantation Fla.
Upon her wishes, cremation will take place in Florida. Calling hours followed by a graveside service will take place in N.Y. at a time to be announced. Internment will be in Calvary Cemetery in Canandaigua, N.Y.
Bonnie was born in Geneva, N.Y., January 9t, 1942. Daughter of the late Charles V. and Helen E. Raglan of Alden, N.Y. A life long resident of New York and wintering in Plantation, Fla., Bonnie was employed at the NYS Agricultural Experimental Station until her retirement. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend and would give herself to anyone who needed help.
Bonnie is survived by her son, James (James Dargan) of Plantation, Fla.; daughter, Karen (Norbert) Amberg of Stanley, N.Y.; two beautiful grandchildren Ryan (Morgan Garlick) Amberg of Seattle, Wash. and Dr. Katrina Amberg of Penn Yan, N.Y.; and several "furry" grandpets. She is also survived by a brother, Richard (Jackie) Raglan of Wildwood, Fla.; along with several nieces and nephews.
She is predeceased by her late husband, Edward P. Carney; and brother, Lyle Raglan.
"If we had a flower for every time we thought of you … we would walk in our very own garden" Alfred Jennyon
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Mar. 4 to Mar. 8, 2020