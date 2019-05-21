Finger Lakes Times Obituaries
FARMINGTON- Bonnie E. Resch, age 65, died on Monday (May 20) at Elm Manor nursing home in Canandaigua.

Friends may call on Thursday (May 23) from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Cheney Funeral Home, 70 Main Street, Phelps.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated on Friday (May 24) at 10 a.m. at St.Francis Church, 12 Church Street Phelps, N.Y. 14532. Burial will be in Holy Ghost Cemetery in Rochester, N.Y.

It is requested that memorial donations be made to the , 160 Allens Creek Road, Building 160, 1st Floor Rochester, New York, 14618.

Mrs. Resch was born on April 17, 1954, in Newark, N.Y., to the late Arthur and Jane

Overslaugh DeCook. She was a very active member of St. Francis church, where she was the religious education coordinator for many years. In her earlier years, she loved babysitting and taking care of the kids. Mrs. Resch loved gardening, doing crafts and decorating her house. She also loved cooking and baking for family and friends.

Mrs. Resch is survived by her sons John Resch of Farmington, and Paul (Michelle) Resch of Fairport; grandchildren William, Ella and Luca Resch; sisters Patricia (Franklin) DeBuyser of Macedon, Jan Burdick of Washington State; brother, John DeCook of North Carolina; niece, Shiloh Owens (Kip) Wormley of Phelps; great-nephew Declan Wormley; several nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Stephen Resch; sister, Gloria DeCook; and brother, Russell DeCook.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 21 to May 23, 2019
