Services
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
(315) 331-3255
Graveside service
Thursday, May 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Newark Cemetery
North Main Street
Newark, NY
View Map
Bonnie L. Pitts


1944 - 2019
Bonnie L. Pitts Obituary
CLYDE/NEWARK - Bonnie L. Pitts, 72, died Friday (May 3, 2019) at Strong Memorial Hospital.

A graveside funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday (May 9) at the Newark Cemetery, North Main Street, Newark, New York.

Bonnie was born in Seneca Falls on November 14, 1944, the daughter of the late Grayson and Margaret Scott Stubbs, Sr. She grew up and attended schools in Seneca Falls. Bonnie was a member of the Tyre Reformed Church.

She is survived by her husband, David of Clyde; sisters Donna Wilks, Patricia Ferrara and Barbara Kelly all of Seneca Falls; several nieces and nephews; sisters-in-law Sharon Peets and Deborah Jinks and brother-in-law, Eugene Pitts of Newark.

Bonnie was predeceased by her daughter, Pam Baker and brother Grayson Stubbs, Jr.

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 7 to May 9, 2019
