CINCINNATUS/WATERLOO – Bonnie Mae Barnhart, 77, of Cincinnatus, N.Y., passed away peacefully at her home on Saturday (March 7, 2020) while surrounded by her loving family.
Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday (March 14) at the United Presbyterian Church of Cincinnatus, with Pastor George Carruth officiating. The family will be present to receive friends at the church from 11 a.m. until the start of the service at 1 p.m.
Expressions of sympathy in memory of Bonnie may be directed to Hospice and Palliative Care Services, 11 Kennedy Parkway, Cortland, N.Y. 13045.
Born in Honesdale, PA, on January 1, 1943, Bonnie was the daughter of the late Howard T. Mildred Horton Smith Crandall. She was a member of the Cincinnatus Central School Class of 1960. For several years, she had made her home in Waterloo, N.Y. and Las Vegs, N.V.
She is survived by her daughters Kelly Benedicks of Skaneateles, Karen Baumgartner of Canton, Mich., Linda Vella of Oakdale, Calif., and Renee (Patrick) Lee of Sausalito, Calif. She also leaves behind her grandchildren Brooke and Brandon Benedicks, Ryan Baumgartner, John Vella, and Makayla and Garrison Lee; her great-grandchildren Jonathan and Jadan Benedicks; and her sister, Donna Jean Steele, of Cincinnatus; and the love of her life, Leonard "Dale" Barnhart.
In addition to her mother, she was predeceased by grandsons Nicholas and Christopher Vella.
