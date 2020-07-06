CLIFTON SPRINGS/ COLUMBIA, SOUTH AFRICA - Bradley J. Cheney, 61, formerly of Clifton Springs, quietly passed away on June 30,2020, surrounded by his "Columbian family" after a long battle with lung cancer.



Due to current circumstances, a private memorial service will be held in the future.



Brad was born in Fort Lee, Virginia on June 29, 1959. A graduate of Midlakes High School, he served in the United State Army. Following his service to our country, he worked for several federal agencies, including TSA.



He is survived by daughter, Rachelle Murphy of Lyons; son, Brett Cheney of Vt.; four grandchildren; father, Tom Cheney; sisters Teresa (Terry) McKenzie and Ellen (John) Luppino; brothers James (Dawn) Cheney and Peter (Sharon) Cheney; and his special family Luz and her daughters Natalia and Yesly.



He was predeceased by his mother, Beverley Cheney; and brother, Stephen Cheney.



Funeral arrangements are being made with the Cheney Funeral Home 70 Main Street Phelps.

