MIDDLESEX - Brent L Gage, 61, died Wednesday (October 7, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital.All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.Brent was born in Canandaigua on January 3, 1959, the son of the late Willis and Margaret Simonsen Gage. He earned a degree from the Community College of the Finger Lakes. Brent was a self employed carpenter.He is survived by his children Michael (Caitlin) and Matthew (Holli) both of Clifton Springs and Sarah (Robert) Peterik of Devils Lake, N.D.; a longtime friend, Bonnie Carr; six grandchildren Russell, Conner, Tyler, Sophie, Brandi and Landyn; as well as five sisters Sheila, Nancy, Judy, Brenda and Candice.Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ronny