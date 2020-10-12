1/
Brent L. Gage
1959 - 2020
MIDDLESEX - Brent L Gage, 61, died Wednesday (October 7, 2020) at Rochester General Hospital.

All services will be private and at the convenience of the family.

Brent was born in Canandaigua on January 3, 1959, the son of the late Willis and Margaret Simonsen Gage. He earned a degree from the Community College of the Finger Lakes. Brent was a self employed carpenter.

He is survived by his children Michael (Caitlin) and Matthew (Holli) both of Clifton Springs and Sarah (Robert) Peterik of Devils Lake, N.D.; a longtime friend, Bonnie Carr; six grandchildren Russell, Conner, Tyler, Sophie, Brandi and Landyn; as well as five sisters Sheila, Nancy, Judy, Brenda and Candice.

Besides his parents, he was predeceased by a brother, Ronny

www.murphyandsonsfuneralhome.com

Published in Finger Lakes Times from Oct. 12 to Oct. 15, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Paul L. Murphy & Sons Funeral Home
127 E Miller St
Newark, NY 14513
3153313255
October 11, 2020
Thoughts and prayers to all on the passing of Brent, So sorry for your loss
Carolyn -Gage- Ackler
Family
