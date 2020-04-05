Home

POWERED BY

Services
Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home
5025 North Main Street
North Rose, NY 14516
(315) 587-2721
Resources
More Obituaries for Bret Hayes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bret Hamilton Hayes

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Bret Hamilton Hayes Obituary
Bret Hamilton Hayes, 60, of North Rose, passed away Thursday (April 2, 2020) surrounded by family.

Due to the circumstances calling hours and a funeral service will take place at an undetermined date at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. Burial will follow in Rose Cemetery.

He was born in Lyons, son of the late Barton P. Hayes, and, Erma Finch Hayes. Prior to retirement he was employed at Garlocks in Palmyra. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, hunting, fishing, motorcycling, socializing at the local watering hole "R Bar" aka his apartment, and tinkering around the house.

He is survived by his wife, Penny Gardner Hayes; daughter, Haley (Rick Hewitt) Hayes

of Sodus; sons Nathan (Sabrina Brown) Hayes of North Rose and Elijah (Tara Camacho) Hayes of North Rose; brothers Barton (Linda) Paul Hayes, Jr., of North Rose, Matthew Hayes of North Rose, and Shannon Hayes of North Rose; sisters Bonnie Lapp of North Rose, Elizabeth Meade of North Rose, SueAnn (John) Buzzelli of Walworth, and Joann (David Becker) Pierce of North Rose; brother-in-law, Brian (Dianna) Gardner; grandchildren Camilla Hewitt, StarLynn Hayes, Issac Hayes, Owen Ayotte, Braxton Hayes and Emelia Hayes; as well as several nieces and nephews.

He is predeceased by a brother, Herbert Hayes.

www.catoredcreek.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bret's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -