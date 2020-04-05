|
Bret Hamilton Hayes, 60, of North Rose, passed away Thursday (April 2, 2020) surrounded by family.
Due to the circumstances calling hours and a funeral service will take place at an undetermined date at the Farnsworth-Keysor Funeral Home, North Rose. Burial will follow in Rose Cemetery.
He was born in Lyons, son of the late Barton P. Hayes, and, Erma Finch Hayes. Prior to retirement he was employed at Garlocks in Palmyra. He mostly enjoyed spending time with his family and grandchildren, hunting, fishing, motorcycling, socializing at the local watering hole "R Bar" aka his apartment, and tinkering around the house.
He is survived by his wife, Penny Gardner Hayes; daughter, Haley (Rick Hewitt) Hayes
of Sodus; sons Nathan (Sabrina Brown) Hayes of North Rose and Elijah (Tara Camacho) Hayes of North Rose; brothers Barton (Linda) Paul Hayes, Jr., of North Rose, Matthew Hayes of North Rose, and Shannon Hayes of North Rose; sisters Bonnie Lapp of North Rose, Elizabeth Meade of North Rose, SueAnn (John) Buzzelli of Walworth, and Joann (David Becker) Pierce of North Rose; brother-in-law, Brian (Dianna) Gardner; grandchildren Camilla Hewitt, StarLynn Hayes, Issac Hayes, Owen Ayotte, Braxton Hayes and Emelia Hayes; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He is predeceased by a brother, Herbert Hayes.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Apr. 5 to Apr. 7, 2020