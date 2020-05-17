SENECA FALLS – Brian "Rochey" C. Roche, 29, of Seneca Falls, died Friday (May 15, 2020) at his father's home in Waterloo, N.Y.
In keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no calling hours or services.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent Fetch A Friend Rescue, 92 Garden St., Seneca Falls, NY, 13148.
Brian was born July 29, 1990, in Auburn, N.Y., the son of Gary F. Roche and Pamela L. Beck Soscia. He was a 2008 graduate of Waterloo Central High School. Brian graduated from FLCC with two degrees. He was employed with various Finger Lakes Businesses. Brian was a volunteer for Fetch A Friend Rescue.
He is survived by his mother and step-father Pamela L. and Jeffrey L. Soscia of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; father, Gary F. Roche of Waterloo, N.Y.; grandfather, Joseph Dubrule of Lyons, N.Y.; many aunts, uncles and cousins.
Brian was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Lynn K. Beck; maternal grandmother, Judith E. Dubrule; and parternal grandparents Stanley and Ella Roche.
Condolences for the family may be sent towww.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 17 to May 19, 2020.