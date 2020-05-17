Brian C. "Rochey" Roche
1990 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Brian's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
SENECA FALLS – Brian "Rochey" C. Roche, 29, of Seneca Falls, died Friday (May 15, 2020) at his father's home in Waterloo, N.Y.

In keeping with the wishes of the family, there will be no calling hours or services.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent Fetch A Friend Rescue, 92 Garden St., Seneca Falls, NY, 13148.

Brian was born July 29, 1990, in Auburn, N.Y., the son of Gary F. Roche and Pamela L. Beck Soscia. He was a 2008 graduate of Waterloo Central High School. Brian graduated from FLCC with two degrees. He was employed with various Finger Lakes Businesses. Brian was a volunteer for Fetch A Friend Rescue.

He is survived by his mother and step-father Pamela L. and Jeffrey L. Soscia of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; father, Gary F. Roche of Waterloo, N.Y.; grandfather, Joseph Dubrule of Lyons, N.Y.; many aunts, uncles and cousins.

Brian was predeceased by his maternal grandfather, Lynn K. Beck; maternal grandmother, Judith E. Dubrule; and parternal grandparents Stanley and Ella Roche.

Condolences for the family may be sent towww.coegenungfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 17 to May 19, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved