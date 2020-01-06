Home

Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
(315) 539-2931
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 6, 2020
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
Funeral service
Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020
10:00 AM
Coe-Genung Funeral Home
46 West Main Street
Waterloo, NY 13165
Brian D. Thayer Obituary
AUBURN – Brian D. Thayer, 67, of Auburn, died Saturday (December 28, 2019) at Auburn Memorial Hospital, with his loving family by his side.

Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. on Monday (January 6) at Coe-Genung Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be at 10 a.m. on Tuesday (January 7) at the funeral home. Burial will be in Sampson Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Varick, N.Y.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Catholic Charities of the Finger Lakes, 94 Exchange St., Geneva, NY, 14456.

Brian was born Aug. 10, 1952, in Lyons, N.Y., the son of Levi Donnelly and Ella Mae Thayer. He graduated from Clyde-Savannah High School. Brian served 21 years with the Army National Guard, retiring as a staff sergeant. He was employed with Parker – Hannifin in Lyons for several years and then was employed with Emory Machine and Tool Co., Inc. in Rochester, until he retired.

He is survived by his siblings Kathleen D. Storto of Waterloo,N.Y., Marie (Randy) Milliken of Ontario, N.Y., Lawrence (Mary Ann) Thayer of Scottsville, N.Y., and Patrick Thayer of Seneca Falls, N.Y.; many nieces and nephews; and his companion, Sherri Dungey-Laird of Auburn, N.Y.

Brian was predeceased by his parents; and siblings Mary Hadden and Sydney Harper.

Condolences for the family may be sent to http://www.coegenungfuneralhome.com
Published in Finger Lakes Times on Jan. 6, 2020
