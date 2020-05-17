Brian E. Moss Jr.
1989 - 2020
SENECA FALLS - Brian E. Moss Jr., age 30, of 5 Seneca Circle, died unexpectedly on Thursday (May 14, 2020).

Graveside services were held privately in Mount Green Cemetery in Romulus under the direction of Covert Funeral Home in Ovid.

Brian was born in Geneva on August 10, 1989 and had attended Mynderse Academy through 12th grade. He had worked various jobs in Seneca Falls, most recently at Wolffy's Grill. Brian was adversely affected by choices made in his youth, which ultimately led to his untimely death. At the same time, he remained a loving son and brother, but chose a quiet solitary life at home.

He is survived by his mother, Ann Kristine Carlsen: a brother, Matthew Carlsen Derby; and a sister, Katelyn Carlsen-Veeder all of Seneca Falls; his grandmother, Ida May Elliott of Waterloo; his aunts and uncles Len (Tina) Carlsen of Romulus, David Elliott of Montezuma, Donna (Rick) Baildon of Clyde, Paul (Lisa Battley) Elliot of Waterloo; many cousins; and a special friend, Gerry Veeder.

Brian was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Leonard and Shirley McMillen Jr.; his grandfather, Donald Elliott; and aunt, Laurie VanZile.

Kindly remember Brian with a heartfelt smile and words of comfort to his family.

Published in Finger Lakes Times from May 17 to May 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Covert Funeral Home
7199 South Main Street
Ovid, NY 14521
(877) 828-3411
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

