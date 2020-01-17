|
|
Brianna Champlin Andrews, 25, took her place with the angels on Sunday (January 12, 2020).
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday (January 20) at Weldon Funeral home. Burial will be at the convenience of the family in Lakeview Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
Brianna had a great love of animals and will be remembered for her kindheartedness and resilient spirit, in the face of adversity.
Brianna leaves behind and will be sorely missed by her husband, Quinn Andrews; her beloved sons Noah, Sean, and Nathan Andrews; her parents Shantel Champlin and Peter Townsend; very special grandmother, E. Jay Champlin; and paternal grandfather, C. William Champlin; her paternal grandmother, Mary Anne Townsend Henry; uncle, Darren Champlin; and many caring extended family members.
Brianna was predeceased by her brother, Sean Townsend; and paternal grandfather, Joe Townsend.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 17 to Jan. 21, 2020