ITHACA – Bruce Allen Hunt, age 76, of Ithaca, N.Y., passed away at home with family and friends on January 3, 2020.
Per Bruce's wishes there will be no calling hours or funeral. A Celebration of Life will be at the family's convenience at a later date.
Please consider a donation in Bruce's memory to the Cayuga Cancer Center at Cayuga Medical Center, 101 Dates Drive, Ithaca, NY 14850.
Bruce was raised on the family dairy farm just north of Interlaken, where he learned a good work ethic. After high school, Bruce attended and graduated from Williamsport Tech School, in Williamsport, Penn., as a diesel mechanic. He then worked for State Eq. in Albany, N.Y., while they were building I87, the Northway. After a brief stint at Hartman Metal in Waterloo, N.Y., Bruce spent 23 years working at Seneca Service Center, in Seneca Falls, N.Y., as an International Harvester diesel mechanic and then 13 years for Monroe Tractor, in Auburn, N.Y.
In retirement Bruce drove cars for the McGuire Group in Ithaca, as well as visiting all 49 continental states in his camper with wife, Ann. Two highlights were riding their Spyder motorcycle up Pikes Peak, Colo. and MT. Washington. Bruce was a life member of the Interlaken Sportsman Club and the International Harvester Club, member of the T-burg Fish and Game Club, and the NRA. Bruce and Ann loved to shoot trap and skeet.
Bruce is survived by his wife, Ann Stiles Hunt; brothers John (Grace) and Gary (Kate) Hunt; daughter, Charlene Hunt Balzer; step-children Sally (Rich) Carland and Randy (Gayla) Parker; grandson, Zachary Balzer; step-grandchildren Sharey Selover, Josh (Kitty) Mancil, Jeffrey Mancil, Karlie Simmons, and Tyrell Walley; great-grandson, Grayson Balzer; and step-great-grandsons Christopher and Matthew Selover.
Bruce was predeceased by his parents Howard and Sara Smith Hunt; and sibling, Linda Hunt Hynick.
Published in Finger Lakes Times from Jan. 12 to Jan. 15, 2020